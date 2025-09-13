Nassau County man arrested on multiple child sex charges

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man on several felony charges, including unlawful sexual activity with minors and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police arrested Michael Alexander Miyar on September 9.

Records show Miyar faces seven felonies, including three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors, multiple counts of traveling to meet a minor, sex battery, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents say investigators obtained a warrant on September 2, after reviewing photos, messages, and other online evidence.

The warrant alleged Miyar had sexual contact with minors between December 2024 and February 2025.

Miyar was booked into the Nassau County Jail late Monday night in Yulee.

