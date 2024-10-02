Nassau County residents have until October 7th to register to vote in the 2024 General Election

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The voter registration deadline for the upcoming November General Election in Nassau County is Monday, October 7. Voters who miss this deadline will not be eligible to participate in the General Election and will be activated afterward.

To check your voter status or register, visit www.VoteNassauFL.gov or stop by the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections office.

Residents can also register online at www.registertovoteflorida.gov or visit various local spots, including public libraries, Tax Collector’s Offices, and the Supervisor of Elections Office during regular business hours.

Key dates for the election include:

Deadline to Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot : October 24, 2024

: October 24, 2024 Early Voting : October 23 – November 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: October 23 – November 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day: November 2, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our team is working diligently to ensure ballot security and build trust and transparency with Nassau County voters,” said Janet H. Adkins, Nassau County Supervisor of Elections.

For more updates, voters are encouraged to visit the website or download the Vote Nassau FL elections mobile app* to check voter information and view wait times for early voting locations. The app is available for free on both Android and iPhone.

