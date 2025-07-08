Nassau County School District earns No. 1 ranking in the state with its ‘total points earned’

Nassau County School District has been ranked #1 in Florida for the 2024–2025 school year, according to the Florida Department of Education.

This marks the first time in history that Nassau County has achieved the top ranking among all public school districts in the state. All of the district’s 14 schools earned an “A” grade.

Nassau narrowly edged out its neighbor, two counties to the south, the St. Johns County School District, which has gotten the No. 1 spot in the state for many years.

Indeed, the two districts were very close, both earning 74% in the “percent of total possible points category.” However, Nassau scored 888 in the “total points earned” category, while St. Johns scored 882 in this category.

Nassau students excelled in multiple subject areas, securing the highest statewide rankings in Algebra and Math for grades 3 through 8.

Nassau County students also performed exceptionally well in other subjects, earning the #1 spot in 5th Grade Science and #2 rankings in English Language Arts for grades 3 through 10, 8th Grade Science, and U.S. History.

The district said its achievements reflect the dedication of students, teachers, school leaders, support personnel, and families, who have all contributed to this historic success.

In addition to the top rankings, Nassau County students placed #3 in Geometry, #5 in Biology, and #7 in Civics, showcasing a strong performance across a broad range of subjects.

