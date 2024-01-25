Local

Nassau County Schools wants parents to vote on their favorite 2024-2025 calendar

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Nassau County School District wants parents to vote on which calendar option they like the most.

The district said it prepared 2 calendar options for the 2024-2025 school year through a variety of statutory and administrative rules.

Parents are asked to view both calendars and vote on which one they would prefer for the rest of the year.

Voting closes on Friday, Feb. 2. You can vote for your favorite calendar HERE.

