Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy delivers Doordash after arresting driver

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Chick-fil-A on State Road 200 in reference to a drunk driver in the parking lot striking cones and almost hitting multiple vehicles in the drive-thru.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old John Kaminski left the parking lot but was stopped shortly after by a deputy during a traffic stop.

The NCSO deputy asked Kaminski to get out of his car and observed him slurring his speech and stumbling while walking.

Police state that Kaminski was instructed to perform Standard Field Sobriety Exercises which he could not complete.

He was placed under arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to the Nassau County Detention facility.

Prescription drugs were also found in Kaminski’s vehicle in unapproved containers. NCSO arrested Kaminski and charged him with possession of a scheduled substance (Alprazolam and Hydrocodone) to which he did not have an authorized prescription.

The NCSO deputy, Dale Hutcherson took the Chick-fil-A bag from inside the vehicle and delivered it to its proper owner just in time for breakfast.

