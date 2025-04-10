Local

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kylo reaches finals in K9 March Madness

K9 Kylo is in the finals of the Florida Sheriffs Association March Madness competition
K9 Kylo is in the finals of the Florida Sheriffs Association March Madness competition
Who’s a good boy? You can help decide by voting in the Florida Sheriffs Association’s K9 March Madness!

K-9 Kylo of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will now face off against K-9 Tracker of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Voting ends on 4/12/2025 at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to vote.

