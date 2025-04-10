Nassau County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kylo reaches finals in K9 March Madness

Who’s a good boy? You can help decide by voting in the Florida Sheriffs Association’s K9 March Madness!

K-9 Kylo of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will now face off against K-9 Tracker of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Voting ends on 4/12/2025 at 5 p.m. CLICK HERE to vote.

