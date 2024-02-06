Local

Clay County Sheriff’s Office offering teen version of ‘Day as a Deputy’ program

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Teen Day as a Deputy (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that due to popular demand, it will offer a teen version of its “Day as a Deputy” program.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Teen Day as a Deputy will be held March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and is for teens ages 14 through 17.

Participants will get to spend time with and learn about various departments within the agency.

Space is limited to 20 participants, so CCSO said interested parties should apply now. If there is enough interest, the agency will hold another Teen Day as a Deputy event later.

Email community@claysheriff.com to register and reserve your spot.

Read: Southside homeowner recovering after going into burning home to save his pets

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!