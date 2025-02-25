Nassau County Sheriff’s Office warns against toll scam

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn you about an unpaid toll scam.

Deputies say they’ve gotten reports of people receiving texts about unpaid tolls.

However, SunPass doesn’t ask for payments or to make changes to accounts over texts.

Do not click links or respond.

NCSO says to do the following if you get a similar text:

Ignore and delete the message Never share personal information Contact SunPass directly to make payments

To report suspicious activity related to SunPass or E-ZPass, Floridians can file complaints at FDLE’s Report a Cybercrime webpage or call (866) 9NO-SCAM. You also can file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

