Nassau County tourism topped $1.2 billion in 2023, according to Amelia Island tourism report

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Tourism in Nassau County is booming with revenue generated by visitors now exceeding $1 billion. That is according to the area’s latest tourism report.

Tourist spending on Amelia Island brought in roughly $1.2 billion. The 2023 Value of Tourism Report also states visitors spent almost $900 million on the area’s local restaurants, shops and other vendors.

“Tourism has grown exponentially. Memorial Day until Labor Day used to be our season very pretty strictly but now it’s pretty much all year round,” Theresa Poynter, owner of Timoti’s Seafood Shak, said.

The report shows a 21.3% increase in direct spending since the last study conducted in 2021. Mark Markarian, the owner of Nana Teresa’s Bake Shop, said he noticed the upward trend in visitors to Amelia Island.

“We’ve always had visitors but the last few years after the pandemic, we’ve noticed a lot more visitors than normal. A lot of people are getting acquainted here from other people that visited Amelia Island,” Markarian said.

Not only is Nassau County generating more tourism dollars, but local families are saving money as well. According to the report, tourism accounted for more than one in four employed residents and saved each household in the county around $2,450 in taxes.

Brian Patten, a longtime Amelia Island resident, said there is plenty of room for the growing number of people who visit and move in.

“It’s been great seeing the new businesses, buildings, houses and all those amazing things happening to the area. I think it’s really good for all the business owners,” Patten said.

