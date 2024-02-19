Local

2 killed in Yulee house fire, Nassau firefighters say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Two people were killed and one was rescued Monday morning in a house fire in Yulee, Nassau County Fire Rescue said.

The fire happened at a home on Phillips Road, which is east of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Harts Road.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m., NCFR said.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved, which means that a fire has spread and engulfed an entire structure.

NCFR said firefighters “did a good job” of getting the fire out quickly.

The ages of the people who died and the person who was rescued are not known at this time.

Also not known at this time is the cause of the fire, which the State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

