Former Fernandina Beach City Manager’s performance to face scrutiny at special-called meeting

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach City Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to discuss the performance of a former city manager.

Action News Jax first told you when Ty Ross was involved in a bicycle crash where he admitted he had been drinking. He resigned from the job last week, but the special meeting was called 10 days before that.

One possible item on the agenda for the meeting is likely Ross’ potential severance pay. Action News Jax looked through the contract that was listed in the agenda notes, and part of that contract includes a potential severance package.

Former City Manager Ty Ross was involved in a bike crash this past October. An officer found Ross seated on the curb next to a bicycle, and the police chief asked the State Attorney to review what happened.

Ross resigned from his position on Dec. 15, and city commissioners appointed Deputy City Manager Charles George as the interim city manager.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

