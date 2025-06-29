Hundreds attend ‘Two All Community Day Event’ at Yulee Ballpark

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Yulee Ballpark on Saturday, June 21st, for the Two All Community Day Event, hosted by the Two All Foundation.

The event featured a variety of free, family-friendly activities, including waterslides, obstacle courses, and yard games.

300 attendees received free bikes and backpacks donated by the Foundation.

Founder Derrick Henry, attended the event, interacting with guests, handing out backpacks, and posing for photos and autographs.

Nassau County Parks & Recreation supported the event, contributing to the community celebration.

Special thanks were given to the volunteers and the Yulee High School Cheerleaders for their participation.

