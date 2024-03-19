Judge denies motion to move trial of Patrick McDowell, man who killed deputy, out of Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has denied the motion of a man who pleaded guilty to killing a deputy to move his trial out of Nassau County.

Patrick McDowell, who shot and killed Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021 during a traffic stop, appeared in court on Monday.

Judge James H. Daniel said at that time he would make his decision whether to move the trial by the end of the day Tuesday.

In his motion denying the change of venue, Daniel wrote that, “the court cannot determine if ‘the general state of mind’ of the residents of Nassau County ‘is so infected by knowledge of the incident’ that twelve impartial jurors cannot be seated in this case.”

On Monday, McDowell’s defense showed the judge results of a survey, which showed 85% of people had read, seen, or heard about the case.

Also on Monday, The prosecution said there have been other death penalty/deputy-involved cases where the trial was not moved.

The defense said more than 40 witnesses will be called.

In February, Action News Jax told you when McDowell was last in court preparing for when a jury will decide whether to recommend a life or death sentence.

Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin April 5.

Read the full motion from Judge Daniel below:

