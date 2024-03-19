Local

Judge denies motion to move trial of Patrick McDowell, man who killed deputy, out of Nassau County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

New mugshot for Patrick McDowell Nassau County Sheriff's Office shares new mug shot for Patrick McDowell. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has denied the motion of a man who pleaded guilty to killing a deputy to move his trial out of Nassau County.

Patrick McDowell, who shot and killed Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021 during a traffic stop, appeared in court on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Judge James H. Daniel said at that time he would make his decision whether to move the trial by the end of the day Tuesday.

In his motion denying the change of venue, Daniel wrote that, “the court cannot determine if ‘the general state of mind’ of the residents of Nassau County ‘is so infected by knowledge of the incident’ that twelve impartial jurors cannot be seated in this case.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, McDowell’s defense showed the judge results of a survey, which showed 85% of people had read, seen, or heard about the case.

Also on Monday, The prosecution said there have been other death penalty/deputy-involved cases where the trial was not moved.

The defense said more than 40 witnesses will be called.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In February, Action News Jax told you when McDowell was last in court preparing for when a jury will decide whether to recommend a life or death sentence.

Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin April 5.

Read the full motion from Judge Daniel below:

Motion denying change of venue for McDowell trial by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!