Judge still weighing motion to move Patrick McDowell trial out of Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A judge will decide by Tuesday if the trial of a man who pleaded guilty to killing a deputy will be moving out of Nassau County.

Patrick McDowell, who shot and killed Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021 during a traffic stop, appeared in court on Monday.

His defense showed the judge results of a survey, which showed 85% of people had read, seen, or heard about the case.

The prosecution said there have been other death penalty/deputy-involved cases where the trial was not moved.

The defense said more than 40 witnesses will be called and asked for a ruling sooner rather than later so that travel plans can be made if needed.

In February, Action News Jax told you when McDowell was last in court preparing for when a jury will decide whether to recommend a life or death sentence.

Jury selection in the trial is expected to start the first week of April.

