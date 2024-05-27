Man dies while standing in parking lot when car overturns off road in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a car flipped off U.S.-1 and hit a pedestrian in a Nassau County parking lot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the crash report, at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, a tan Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on U.S.-1 near North Kings Road. The 27-year-old driver from Douglas, Georgia, lost control and veered the car off the roadway.

The car began to overturn and hit an unoccupied, parked, red Subaru and a man standing in a nearby parking lot.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Hilliard, died at the scene. The HHR driver was uninjured.

FHP said the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Read: Georgia Sen. Warnock grounds state legislatures’ attempts to seize control of Atlanta Airport

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.