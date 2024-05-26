Nassau County community pays respects to fallen law enforcement officers in ceremony

YULEE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said he wanted to thank everyone who attended the 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Nassau County honored its fallen heroes on Wednesday in front of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office memorial wall and paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the community.

“This memorial service serves as a tribute to the service and dedication of our fallen officers. It ensures that their names, sacrifices and contributions to public safety will never be forgotten,” Sheriff Leeper said.

See pictures from the event in the gallery below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial (Nassau County Sheriff's Office) (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Read: The results are in! Wolfson Children’s Hospital Bass Tournament raises more than $385,400

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.