Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find missing man

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding Derek James Skinner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He was last seen leaving in a Z Trip car at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital at I-95/SR 200 in Yulee, FL.

If you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You can also reach out directly to Deputy Clardy at mlclardy@nassauso.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]