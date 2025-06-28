Two road closures scheduled to begin in Fernandina Beach next week

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Two upcoming road closures will be in effect next week, according to the City of Fernandina Beach Government.

Division Street from Jasmine Street to Hickory Street will be closed from June 30 to July 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for stormwater infrastructure installation.

Additionally, the COFB Water Department will close N. 3rd Street on July 2, 2025, for work at 130 N. 3rd Street, starting at 8 AM until completion.

