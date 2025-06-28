Local

Two road closures scheduled to begin in Fernandina Beach next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Nightly closures planned next week on Blanding Boulevard near First Coast Expressway interchange.
Nightly lane closures Nightly closures planned next week on Blanding Boulevard near First Coast Expressway interchange. (Wikimedia Commons)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Two upcoming road closures will be in effect next week, according to the City of Fernandina Beach Government.

Division Street from Jasmine Street to Hickory Street will be closed from June 30 to July 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for stormwater infrastructure installation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Additionally, the COFB Water Department will close N. 3rd Street on July 2, 2025, for work at 130 N. 3rd Street, starting at 8 AM until completion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]\

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!