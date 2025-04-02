Local

Nassau deputies actively searching for suspect in Fernandina Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
NCSO Logo Nassau County Sheriff's Office logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it is conducting an “active investigation” in Fernandina Beach.

It’s happening in the area of Robinhood Drive, which is just south of the intersection of Sadler Road and South 14th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives are in the area searching for a suspect.

Anyone who sees “anything suspicious” is asked to call NCSO at 904-548-4009.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!