Nassau deputies make 317 traffic stops, 9 DUI arrests during Memorial Day weekend

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Nassau County but safety was of top priority.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released public safety numbers from Memorial Day weekend. It made nine DUI arrests and issued hundreds of traffic citations.

The arrests highlight how important it is to plan ahead while being responsible. Driving drunk costs lives. Designate a non-drinking driver or call a non-drinking friend to pick you up.

“Drinking and getting behind the wheel can cost you more than just jail time or court fees,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “It can cost you or another person their life.”

