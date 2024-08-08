Nassau Humane Society combatting animal overpopulation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau Humane Society is providing free spay-neuter services to its community partners to help combat animal overpopulation.

Since May, the NHS Mobile Clinic has been providing services to Cats Angels, Nassau County Animal Services, and Saving Animals from Euthanasia (SAFE) in St. Augustine.

A grant from the Florida Animal Friend license plate program helps fund the program.

“The grant will come to an end at the end of August but our work to reduce the overpopulation of animals and homeless pets will continue,” Chantel Scherer, Executive Director of the Nassau Humane Society, said in a news release.

Starting in September, the society will provide low-cost healthcare services like spay-neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping. Procedures will be done in the new cutting-edge, self-contained, mobile veterinary clinic.

“Our new clinic has been made possible by our generous donors, but to reach our goal of providing low-cost healthcare to the animals who need it most, we need continued support,” Scherer said.

NHS is setting up a fund to finance the operation. You can contribute here.

