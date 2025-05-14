Nassau man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murders of his wife, adult children

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County man has pleaded guilty to the 2021 murders of his wife and two of his adult children.

William Broyles shot and killed his wife, 57-year-old Candace L. Broyles; his daughter, 27-year-old Cora Lynn Broyles; and his son, 28-year-old Aaron Christopher Broyles, in a Callahan home on Dec. 1, 2021.

Broyles filled out a “plea of guilty with negotiated sentence” form, which was filed Monday.

He checked the box that states “guilty because I am guilty of the offense(s).”

Broyles was sentenced to three life terms in prison that will run concurrently, the form states.

Originally, Broyles pleaded not guilty, and originally, prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Broyles was previously ruled incompetent to stand trial on Oct. 21, 2022. On Tuesday, the court issued a ruling that Broyles is now competent.

