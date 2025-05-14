Local

Nassau man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murders of his wife, adult children

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
William Broyles in court
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County man has pleaded guilty to the 2021 murders of his wife and two of his adult children.

William Broyles shot and killed his wife, 57-year-old Candace L. Broyles; his daughter, 27-year-old Cora Lynn Broyles; and his son, 28-year-old Aaron Christopher Broyles, in a Callahan home on Dec. 1, 2021.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Broyles filled out a “plea of guilty with negotiated sentence” form, which was filed Monday.

He checked the box that states “guilty because I am guilty of the offense(s).”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Broyles was sentenced to three life terms in prison that will run concurrently, the form states.

Originally, Broyles pleaded not guilty, and originally, prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Broyles was previously ruled incompetent to stand trial on Oct. 21, 2022. On Tuesday, the court issued a ruling that Broyles is now competent.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!