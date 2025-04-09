Nassau sheriff’s K9 tracks down man accused of robbing, assaulting woman on I-95 in Yulee

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man is in jail after Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a woman he tried to rob Sunday on Interstate 95 in Yulee.

Angelino Lopez is facing charges of strong armed robbery and felony battery after the sheriff’s office responded to an assault call. Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim with her right eye swollen shut and swelling on her face, a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim told investigators she offered to help Lopez with a ride to Florida from South Carolina, the news release states. After crossing the state line, she said Lopez began punching her while she was driving.

The victim said she pulled over the vehicle and the suspect dragged her out of the driver’s seat and threw her to the ground, the news release states. According to witness statements, the suspect punched the victim a couple more times and then hopped the fence and fled into the woods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Using the suspect’s scent, K9 Kylo and his handler, Deputy Tyler Clements, tracked the area for Lopez and found him in the woods near the interstate, where he was taken into custody without incident. A search of Lopez revealed the victim’s cell phone in his pocket, the news release states.

Vote for Kylo

The sheriff’s office is using the incident to urge people to vote for Kylo who made it to the Final Four of the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s K9 March Madness.

Learn more about the K9 competition and vote HERE

Angelino Lopez Angelino Lopez (left) was captured by Nassau County Sheriff's Office K9 Kylo on April 6, 2025 after a robbery and assault on I-95 in Yulee. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Angelino Lopez Angelino Lopez, 65, is charged with armed robbery after a woman said he assaulted her on I-95 in Yulee on April 6, 2025. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Read: Duval County inmate hospitalized in critical condition, 9 officers removed from jail duties

Read: St. Johns County homeowners struggling with construction noise and damage from new highway project

Read: 44 dead, 160 injured in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.