Nassau students can now apply for the 911 Certification Program

911 operator

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County School District announced its new Career and Technical Education Program.

Students can now join the 911 operator certification program.

Once a student has graduated from highschool and has a completed the course, they will be eligible to work as a 911 operator.

This program provides transportation to classes, course and certification to NCSD students, and a designed through partnership with Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The starting salary is $40,734.

Here are the links with more details:

https://www.nassau.k12.fl.us/.../Public_Safety...

https://www.nassau.k12.fl.us/.../4/DispatchBrochure.pdf

