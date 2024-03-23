National Puppy Day: Top dog names in Florida and Georgia

Jacksonville, Fla. — March 23 is National Puppy Day, and in honor of the occasion, Camp Bow Wow has released the nation’s most popular dog names.

For the third year in a row, Luna takes the top spot. It’s followed by Charlie, Bella, Lucy, Cooper, Daisy, Max, Milo, Bailey and Sadie.

In Florida, the top five names were Luna, Bella, Charlie, Lucy and Cooper.

In Georgia, the top five names were Bella, Max, Charlie, Cooper and Luna.

Luna was number one in 27 states.

Charlie took the top spot in Minnesota, Alabama and Tennessee.

Bella led in Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The doggy day care based its findings on the more than 300,000 campers who stayed there last year.

This year, Camp Bow Wow expects pop culture to influence the names chosen by new dog owners. It expects to see a lot of Barbies, Lokis and Rockets.

Naming pets after food is also popular, with names like Biscuit, Olive and Peanut.

