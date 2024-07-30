National tragedy sparks a local cry for justice in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park to honor Sonya Massey’s life.

She is the woman who was shot by a deputy in Illinois earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee hosted Monday’s events to call for change.

More than 50 people came out demanding justice for Massey and all the other victims who’ve lost their lives to police brutality.

“Say her name... Sonya Massey,” the crowd chanted.

There were a lot of emotions at tonight’s gathering.

“I’m angry after everything that’s happened since 2016 when I became conscious, you know, I was 16 years old, of police brutality,” Lizzy George-Griffen, a Jacksonville resident said.

Speakers from several organizations spoke about the injustice.

On July 6, Massey was shot and killed in her Illinois home by Deputy Sean Grayson.

She had called 9-1-1 about a possible prowler on her property, but Grayson shot her when she went to take a pot of water off the stove.

He has since been fired and charged with murder.

Despite the charges, it has left many in the Black community afraid and angry.

“There is such thing as generational terror amongst Black people and amongst people of color in general,” Jacksonville Community Action Committee Kiana Blaylock said.

Local protesters are calling for a civilian oversight committee. Many cities have civilian review boards but Jacksonville does not.

A JSO spokesperson told us they have not received any requests from these groups to add one. They said in part quote, “We are unable to respond without understanding their requests and speaking with them.”

While we have no connection to the case in Illinois , the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will continue to train our officers at the highest standards to protect and serve our great community.”

Sheriff T.K. Waters is against review boards. He told Action News Jax last year -- they make it harder to investigate the facts. In June, he spoke when one of his own officer was arrested.

“We hold people accountable,” Sheriff Waters said.

Action News Jax records show six officers and four corrections officers with JSO have been arrested so far this year.

Our list includes officers arrested by other agencies as well.

A spokesperson for JSO released the following statement on Sonya Massey and tonight’s vigil:

It would be inappropriate for the sheriff or this administration to comment on short notice as this case did not happen in JSO’s jurisdiction and we do not have all of the facts. To our knowledge, we have not received any requests from either of the groups you listed below. We are unable to respond without understanding their requests and speaking with them. That said, the sheriff’s views on Citizen Review Boards remain the same. Sheriff Waters does not support citizen review boards in Jacksonville. While we have no connection to the case in Illinois, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will continue to train our officers at the highest standards to protect and serve our great community. Our commitment to public safety remains the top priority and we will continue to do that with integrity. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

