Naval Station Mayport joined forces with Florida Fish and Wildlife to rescue sea turtles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife helped the Navy with an important rescue operation at Naval Station Mayport.

The Navy said a sailor spotted a number of juvenile green sea turtles stuck on the jetty rocks Thursday afternoon.

The sailor alerted the base “Environmental Department” and they called in FWC.

The turtles were rescued, evaluated, and released back into the ocean.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Young turtles A group of young green sea turtles got stranded on jetty rocks at Naval Station Mayport. (Naval Station Mayport)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.