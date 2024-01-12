Local

Naval Station Mayport joined forces with Florida Fish and Wildlife to rescue sea turtles

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife helped the Navy with an important rescue operation at Naval Station Mayport.

The Navy said a sailor spotted a number of juvenile green sea turtles stuck on the jetty rocks Thursday afternoon.

The sailor alerted the base “Environmental Department” and they called in FWC.

The turtles were rescued, evaluated, and released back into the ocean.

A group of young green sea turtles got stranded on jetty rocks at Naval Station Mayport.

