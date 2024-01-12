Naval Station Mayport joined forces with Florida Fish and Wildlife to rescue sea turtles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife helped the Navy with an important rescue operation at Naval Station Mayport.
The Navy said a sailor spotted a number of juvenile green sea turtles stuck on the jetty rocks Thursday afternoon.
The sailor alerted the base “Environmental Department” and they called in FWC.
The turtles were rescued, evaluated, and released back into the ocean.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.