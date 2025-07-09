Naval Station Mayport unveils new Visitor Control Center aimed at ending longtime flooding issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport officially unveiled its new Visitor Control Center on Wednesday, marking the completion of a long-anticipated project aimed at resolving years of persistent infrastructure issues and improving base access and safety.

The new facility, located just 30 feet from the current center, was built to replace the aging structure that has been repeatedly plagued by flooding. During the unveiling ceremony, base leaders made a firm promise that the days of water damage are over.

“There’s one thing I can guarantee. You’ve seen it. There’s no way this thing is going to take in any water—that is for sure,” said Naval Station Mayport Commanding Officer, Captain Brian Binder.

Unlike the existing center, which sits at a low elevation and has been prone to floodwaters during storms, the new facility has been constructed on a 10-foot elevation to prevent such problems.

Construction manager for NAVFAC, Samantha Allen, said the impact of flooding on the current building has been a recurring issue.

“There’s sandbags that stay around the building. Usually when there’s a heavy storm, we prepare and we bring out a pump,” Allen said.

The newly built center is also larger—twice the size of the original—offering more space for both staff and visitors. It includes improved amenities, such as a new handicap-accessible ramp.

“There’s a lot of space in here,” one official was heard saying during a walk-through of the new building.

Despite the ribbon-cutting, the facility is not yet open to the public.

“And it will be open to the public, hopefully in a few months. It’s not open yet, there’s still a few more hurdles we have to get through,” Allen added.

Until then, the current Visitor Control Center will remain in use. Once the new center is operational, the old building will be demolished and the site will be converted into additional parking.

