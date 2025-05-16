Near-record heat, JFRD Chief calls it a career, Murray Hill residents want to stop the stink

Jacksonville, Fl — Top stories on the Friday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for May 16, 2025.

Hottest temperatures of the year, so far with highs today in the mid to upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast. We could touch or surpass the daily high temperature record of 96 today in Jacksonville. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will reach near or just above record levels thru the weekend.

Three Big Things to Know:

Some Jacksonville residents hope a meeting can help them breathe easier. Neighbors in Murray Hill met yesterday at the Kent Campus at Florida State College of Jacksonville. They talked with City Councilman Jimmy Peluso about the bad smell that comes from the International Flavors and Fragrances plant on Lane Ave. One man says sometimes it’s so bad his eyes burn. Another man says he doesn’t go outside because of the smell. State officials are currently reviewing the company’s permit renewal application.

Calling it a career - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers is retiring on June 30th. He’ll continue to be a mentor and resource as the city begins the process of appointing a new chief. The next Fire Chief will be selected through an open selection process over the next six weeks with their appointment beginning on July 1st.

A bill to repeal the so-called Free Kill law is unlikely to get past the governor. Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday he plans to veto the bill meant to overturn the Florida Wrongful Death Act. The act limits who can sue a doctor for medical malpractice, and it took effect in 1990. HB 6017 was drafted to repeal the law, and it passed the legislature this month. DeSantis, though, says the bill would cause insurance premiums to skyrocket if it became law. He also says he would support a cap on how much plaintiffs could collect in damages to disincentivize jackpot justice.