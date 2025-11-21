Need a direction for holiday shopping? Local museum offers some options

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville’s Riverside is taking advantage of the holiday season to delight visitors and support its ongoing mission.

On November 30th shoppers are invited to find what the museum says are meaningful, art-inspired gifts during Museum Store Sunday. This event held across the world is in concert with more than 2,200 museums. Visitors can take advantage of special offers for clothing, jewelry, books, and distinctive holiday decor crafted by local artisans. Each purchase made directly supports educational programs, artist initiatives, and community outreach headed by the Museum.

The second event, Champagne & Shopping, is on December 4th and 5th. The Cummer Museum describes it as a leisurely and luxurious shopping experience where guests can sip champagne while browsing curated holiday collections, enjoy personalized shopping assistance, and storewide discounts.

More details can be found on the Museum’s website.

