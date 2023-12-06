Local

Need food? Find a mobile pantry this week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Feeding Northeast Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The nonprofit organization, Feeding Northeast Florida, has posted their list of available food banks this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Each food bank opens at 10 a.m. and stays upen as long as supplies last.

Tuesday, December 5 at Hillcrest Baptist Church (7673 Collins Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32244)

Wednesday, December 6 at Calvary Baptist Church (4040 Dunn Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32218)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to learn more about Feeding Northeast florida.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!