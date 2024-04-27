Need a summer job? JaxParks offers Lifeguard job starting at $15 an hour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks is offering an exciting opportunity for a summer job. Become A Lifeguard with JaxParks!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Aquatics Team is hiring lifeguards with a starting pay of $15 per hour. Candidates must be at least 15 years old and complete the required training to qualify.

Prospective lifeguards will need to demonstrate proficiency in three prerequisite skills, including a 300-yard swim, treading water for 2 minutes without using hands, and retrieving a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the diving well.

Participants need to come prepared to swim during the training session. Bringing a change of clothes, snacks, and paper for taking notes is recommended.

Upon successful completion of the training class, additional hiring information will be provided to qualified candidates. Interested individuals can inquire further by emailing bealifeguard@coj.net or calling 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271.

Those interested should stay tuned to the JAXPARKS Facebook page for updates on additional training classes that may be added in the future.

This opportunity not only offers valuable work experience but also provides the chance to contribute to the safety and enjoyment of community pools during the summer months.

🛟 Want a fun summer job? Come be a lifeguard!

We still have positions available! Starting pay for new #lifeguards is $15 per hour. To apply📧 Email bealifeguard@coj.net 📞 Call 904-255-6777 or 904-255-4271. Training provided! @CityofJax @DevelopJax @FunToWatchMedia pic.twitter.com/ECdQvVIr4z — JaxParks (@jaxparks) April 23, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app f

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.