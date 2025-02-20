NEFL cold weather shelters open for Thursday night freeze

DUVAL COUNTY

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a freeze throughout the area Thursday night.

Because of the incoming cold weather, the City of Jacksonville is activating its Warming Center Contingency Plan. Whenever temperatures reach 27 degrees or colder, the Warming Center will open to people in need of protection from the cold.

The Legends Center, located at 5130 Soutel Drive, will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday night to 9 a.m. Friday Morning.

JTA buses will transport people heading to the Legends Center for free.

Guest at the Legends Center are asked to bring the following items, if possible:

Air mattress, blankets, pillows or other bedding

Snacks and medication

Games, toys, books

Hygiene and comfort items

All COJ libraries and community centers will also be open and serve as Warming Centers during regular business hours.

Other Jacksonville shelters will be open to homeless people in the area:

City Rescue Mission , 234 W. State Street, 32202

, 234 W. State Street, 32202 Mission House , 465 11th Ave. N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250

, 465 11th Ave. N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250 Overnight operations at Community Presbyterian Church, 150 Sherry Dr., Atlantic Beach, FL 3233



For more information on Thursday night’s shelter at the church, click here.

Sulzbacher Center

611 East Adams St., 32202 – Men



5455 Springfield Blvd. 32208 – Women and Children

Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union Street, 32202

NASSAU COUNTY

MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 1200 Elm Street, Fernandina Beach

Callahan Methodist Church, 449648 US-301, Callahan, FL 32011

6 p.m. - 10 a.m.

