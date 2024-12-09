Neighborhood sweater drive to help local homeless people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several First Coast organizations are teaming up for the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive which will help local homeless people.

According to a news release, throughout November, more than 9,000 sweaters, jackets, and blankets were collected.

The supplies will be distributed in two places on Monday:

Clara White Mission, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. City Rescue Mission, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

