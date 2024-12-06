Neighbors against a request to rezone a property in San Pablo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some San Pablo neighbors are fighting against a proposal that would bring more housing, office, and retail space in their community.

“There’s been so much development on the San Pablo corridor,” said Dr. Val Bee, a neighbor.

There’s a request to rezone the roughly 30-acre Allstate Campus Office Park located just off JTB on San Pablo Road. It would be re-branded as the Pondry. document.pdf

At a City Council Land Use and Zoning Committee on Dec. 3rd, council member Will Lahnen said a traffic study conducted showed that the redeveloped site would generate 26% more traffic on San Pablo Road South.

At that same meeting, neighbors expressed opposition to this, and they are pushing the city council to deny the rezoning.

Traffic is one of their biggest concerns.

“It’s already pretty bad at a lot of times, and that will only make it worse,‘” said Dr. Bee.

The full city council is expected to vote on this on Dec. 10th.

