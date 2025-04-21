Neighbors, officials encourage gun security after toddler accidentally shoots himself, dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are reacting to news that a two-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself.

“I was shocked because this is a quiet neighborhood,” Angel White says.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. the night of Easter Sunday.

They found the toddler with a single gunshot wound, and he later died at the hospital.

Researchers are studying how often children and teenagers are dying because of guns.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Solutions says firearms have been the leading cause of death among children and teens since 2021.

Back in 2022, children ages one through four accounted for fewer than 50 unintentional shootings.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive, though, says there have already been more than 400 unintentional shootings in 2025.

“Our hearts are with the family and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss. As a community, we must do everything we can to prevent this from happening again,” said JSO.

Now, White is weighing in on the things parents can do to be more proactive in keeping their children safe from the dangers of a gun.

“My recommendation as a licensed gun owner – when you have small children, you have to make sure that your weapons are secure so these things don’t happen,” she says.

If you or someone you know keeps a firearm in the home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says you can get a free gun lock at any of their six substations, no questions asked.

JSO said in a press release that they took the parents in for an interview on the night of the shooting.

Our team reached out to them on Monday to learn if the parents would face any charges. JSO responded, saying it is too early to speculate what the outcome will be.

This is an active investigation.

