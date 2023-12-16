Neighbors prepare Blackhawk Bluff light display ahead of weekend storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There could be a low turnout in one neighborhood that celebrates this time of year with an annual light show.

The Blackhawk Bluff light display in Jacksonville brings hundreds out every year during the Christmas holidays. But with a major storm coming over the weekend, neighbors like Becky Kaiwi are preparing.

“No strands coming down but the inflatables will not be up.”

Kaiwi’s yard is decorated with lights and inflatables.

The First Alert Weather Team said winds will be 20-30 miles per hour with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, and anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain all across Jacksonville.

“So, all those ornaments will be blowing all over the place quite literally over the next few days,” Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said.

This is something Kaiwi doesn’t want to happen.

“I have bricks on top of them when they’re down just to make sure they don’t blow away, a couple years ago I had a moose go across the street and that was a lesson learned.”

Other neighbors like Matt Thomas have the nightmare before Christmas in their yard. When asked how long it took for him to decorate he said, “about a month and four hours to take it down.”

But Thomas said he plans on keeping the decorations up.

“Zero, I’ll let it fly around, Jack is sitting there and probably tilt to the side, the kids you can see but they’re staked into the ground, trees are staked but they will be alright. I’ll just let it go as it is and see how it turns out.”

When asked whether the show goes on no matter what, he said, “that’s right.” Even during storms? “It doesn’t matter,” he said.

One neighbor told Action News Jax that even if the lights do fall, they can just throw them back up. Another neighbor said they have a sleigh that’s hanging high -- but said it’s wrapped up enough they believe it will stay up.

This isn’t something they’re used to in the middle of December so they’re hoping the crowds return against for Sunday night.

