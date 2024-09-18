Neighbors want Planning Commission to vote ‘no’ to proposed cell tower in Nocatee area

The Jacksonville City Planning Commission will make its final decision on a proposed cell tower, impacting the Nocatee community.

The tower would go up between Valley Ridge Boulevard and Captiva Drive.

Neighbors in the area believe this could negatively impact the environment and their neighborhood.

“It’s effecting the integrity of the lifestyle,” Bruce Blazing said.

Action News Jax told you in July when neighbors cited concerns about the proposed tower’s proximity to the road, wetlands and their home.

In late August, the company, NexTower Development Group, re-submitted a new application for its tower. The company said the tower would be camouflaged, resembling a pine tree.

“It’s lipstick on a pig,” Blazing said.

The 160 foot tall tower would be setback 53 feet from the nearest wetlands. Camouflaged towers don’t have a minimum set back from historic districts, historic landmarks, and neighborhood conversation districts, according to the zoning code. We previously told you the original plan would have required a setback of 340 feet, according to city ordinance.

The tower is expected to improve 5G coverage in the area.

The meeting is Thursday at 1 PM at the Edward Ball Building on 214 North Hogan Street, 1st Floor Hearing Room #1002, in Downtown Jacksonville.

