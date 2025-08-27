Neptune Beach native designed Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

A native of Duval County has something to do with the engagement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelce proposed with a ring designed by Neptune Beach native Kindred Lubeck. She now runs Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City. Lubeck is a goldsmith who specializes in hand engraving, and she collects vintage jewelry. The ring is believed to be worth over $500,000.

Another nice day before rain and storms return

This morning is quiet with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be warm with highs near 90, plenty of sunshine, and some isolated showers in the afternoon.

Humidity starts to return later today with onshore winds developing.

A few more showers and storms are expected by Thursday.

Elevated rain chances persist with a stalled front nearby Friday into Labor Day weekend. Rain will be heavy at times.

Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak with no threat to land. No areas of concern.

Three Big Things to Know:

Today, St. Johns County Commissioners host a planning workshop about the annual Nights of Lights. The county is set to discuss plans for extra police and barricades, to shortening the length of the event. Last month, St. Augustine city leaders said they held a successful trial run in controlling traffic and crowds downtown during the Independence Day celebration. The workshop is at 3:00 pm at the county administration building. Nights of Lights will run from mid-November to early January 2026.

Cracker Barrel has bowed to intense criticism of its new logo. The company has announced its bringing back the old one, which features an older man in overalls sitting next to a barrel and the words “Old Country Store”.

Plans to open a new animal processing facility in Jacksonville are running into resistance. Southside residents went before the Jacksonville City Council yesterday to publicly oppose plans for a slaughterhouse on Beach Boulevard. One woman says the business would be completely and totally inappropriate. Another woman says all her neighbors are opposed to this idea. The land needs to be rezoned first, and no action was taken yesterday.

