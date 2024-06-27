‘Never doubt Jacksonville’ - Jaguars owner, city leaders celebrate lease extension, stadium deal

Jacksonville, Fl — Jaguars owner Shad Khan is quieting the doubters about Jacksonville’s ability to be a world-class NFL city - in the afterglow of the city council’s approval of a 30-year lease extension and stadium renovation.

Khan, Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping, and the city’s lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, answered extensive questions about terms of the deal, the remaining $94 million community development investment, the team’s future in London, and more.

LISTEN: Shad Khan dreams of what will be an iconic piece of architecture in Downtown.

Lamping and Weinstein were the public side of the negotiations, but both quickly praised the effort of those not in the spotlight. We asked about how the public-private partnership will work when construction of a renovated stadium begins.

LISTEN: Mark Lamping and Mike Weinstein detail how the costs will be shared during construction.







