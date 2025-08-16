New 4-hour parking limit in South Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Drivers in South Jacksonville Beach now have a stricter parking limit along 3rd Street South.

The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department says the new 4-hour maximum stay is in effect on both the east and west sides of 3rd Street South, from the county line to Osceola Avenue.

There’s one exception: the west side between 32nd Avenue South and 34th Avenue South.

Police say violators face a $25 fine. Police are reminding drivers that the rule is meant to keep parking available for everyone.

