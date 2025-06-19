New $65 million production line launches in Jacksonville, bringing new jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Danone U.S. has announced the opening of a new $65 million production line in Jacksonville, creating 200 new jobs and expanding its coffee and creamer portfolio.

The new production line is part of Danone’s commitment to American manufacturing and the Jacksonville community, enhancing its distribution capabilities.

The expansion supports the growth of popular brands such as International Delight creamers and STōK Cold Brew Coffee, and includes a new regional distribution center to improve supply chain efficiency.

“We are proud to be expanding our operations in Jacksonville and creating new jobs and opportunities in the local community,” said Dan Magliocco, President of Danone North America.

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL) added, “Danone’s ongoing commitment to promoting manufacturing in the U.S. and here in Jacksonville is a great example for others to follow.”

The facility has been a part of the community since 1948, and the new line includes cutting-edge technology and a bottle-molding process that helps increase production capacity and sustainability.

The technology will reportedly result in a 30 percent reduction in bottle loss and reduced water usage, creating recyclable bottles.

With 90 percent of Danone products made domestically, the company aims to increase product availability nationwide and reduce delivery times.

This investment is expected to drive economic growth and enhance product distribution throughout the Southeast.

