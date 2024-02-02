New acting Jacksonville Housing Board CEO in place following resignations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday to appoint an acting chief executive, following the recent resignation of the corner CEO.

JHA board of commissioners appointed the Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Dunn as the acting CEO for 60 days.

Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Dunn has 16 years of experience in the organization. Board members said that is why they appointed her as the acting CEO.

Dunn told Action News Jax that she will remain in contact with Dewayne Alexander, who just resigned from the position, for advice on the new role.

“He is willing to continue to share council and guidance with me,” Dunn said. “I am very appreciative of that.”

Alexander resigned as JHA’s CEO earlier this month. Action News Jax’s Ben Becker first reported in December when the Housing Authority was the subject of two Inspector General investigations -- one found the agency wasted nearly $2 million of federal funds intended for utility cards.

During the meeting, Alexander’s attorney offered a proposal where Alexander would volunteer as CEO without pay. The board took no action on that idea.

Right outside the board meeting, a group of protesters gathered. They held up signs that said, “Alexander stay”, and chanted, “Mr. A must stay.”

Protester: “We need him here.”

Protester: “This is not justice.”

Protester: “We have to do something. We can’t let him go.”

This group is asking people to sign a petition to help return Dwayne Alexander to office. So far, they already have six pages full of signatures.

The board will hold another meeting on February 16th. The protesters said they will also be here that day to support Mr. Alexander.

