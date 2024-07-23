New cancer institute to be built in St. Johns County with help from incentives agreement

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As part of the economic incentives agreement a state-of-the-art cancer research facility will be coming to St. Johns County.

TyMe Institute was founded to honor Tyler Mert Ergisi, who passed at the age of 19 from a rare form of bone cancer.

The institute will develop more than 30,000 square feet of space for a cancer prevention clinic. This includes a future cancer research laboratory and small-scale cancer drug manufacturing facility.

“The TyMe Institute is dedicated to combating cancer with innovation, partnerships, and prevention methodologies that have yet to be undertaken by the research or healthcare industries. This is more than an investment in bricks and buildings; it is an investment in health and life,” BOCC Chair Sarah Arnold, who represents District 2, the future location of TyMe Institute said.

The county projects 54 new, high-wage jobs will be created.

While an estimated $621,031 will come from the incentive agreement, TyMe Institute’s land, building, and equipment investments toward the project are estimated to be $20.5 million.

The Ergisi family released the following statement about the TyMe Institute opening in St. Johns County:

Our son, Tyler Mert Ergisi, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer), a deadly cancer that took his life at the age of 19. TyMe (Tyler Mert Ergisi) Institute is founded to honor his courageous battle against cancer. The Ergisi family has resolved to use all their resources, relationships, knowledge, and economic strength in the quest to find a cure for children like Tyler. We aspire to save one life at a time so that other parents may never endure the unimaginable pain of losing a child.” The incentive request includes the reimbursement of 100% of impact fees, four years of County ad valorem taxes paid on capital improvements, and four years of County tangible personal property taxes paid. TyMe Institute is anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of 2025 in The Fountains at St. Johns, located on CR 210. — Ergisi family

On July 16, 2024, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved drafting the incentive agreement for the TyMe Institute. It will be considered at a future BOCC meeting.

