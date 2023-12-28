New details emerge of man who was shot and killed by JSO officers on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax learned more about a 26-year-old man officers shot and killed after he pointed a gun at a neighbor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The officer-involved shooting happened at the Summerwind apartment complex, which is off Timuquana Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect Paton Pinette was arrested back in 2018 for possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Then in 2022, he was arrested for battery, and just last night he was shot and killed by officers who say he shot at them first.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at 2:00 a.m. patrol officers responded to a business burglary at 4500 Lenox Avenue. The caller, who was the reported grandfather, identified Pinette as the suspect, who had allegedly broken into a business, stole a revolver, fired shots, and then fled the scene.

Later, police tried to get in contact with Pinette, before he shot at officers at least twice and they shot back.

Police said Pinette, pointed a gun at a neighbor, who was outside gardening.

A neighbor who did not want to show her face on camera said she saw the suspect passing the night before the incident.

Original Story: One killed in officer-involved shooting after SWAT standoff on Jacksonville’s Westside

“I was talking to my other neighbor and Paton was very standoffish, he didn’t really want to walk by us, so the neighbor I was talking to said ‘hey happy holidays’ and he just kind of grunted and walked by,” said the neighbor.

Action News Jax also dug into the officers who opened fire.

We learned swat member JD Price has had three officer-involved shootings in the last 13 months.

Richard Samples has been involved in two, last night and in April 2022.

K-9 officer Kevin Jarrell was also involved in this shooting and another in 2017.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is the 13th officer involved shooting this year, and the State Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.