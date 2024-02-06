New documents released describe failed marriages at center of Jared Bridegan’s murder-for-hire plot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New documents give an inside look at two failed marriages at the heart of a murder-for-hire plot.

Action News Jax has been following the case since 2022. Jared Bridegan was shot to death on Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins and daughter, Bexley, to dinner.

The newly released court documents detail interviews with two suspects linked to the death of the local dad.

Shanna Gardner was interviewed after Jared was killed, but before she was arrested.

Gardner described their divorce as “messy.” She told investigators she got Jared accustomed to a certain lifestyle, and that he was not going to get any more money from her.

She claims he emptied bank accounts while they were still trying to work it out. She also said he was fighting for part of her inheritance.

Gardner’s new husband was also interviewed by police before his arrest. Mario Fernandez Saldana said that he and Gardner were getting a divorce as well. He said it was because of a difference in parenting styles. He went on to tell investigators that the twins Gardner and Bridegan shared were thriving after his death.

Saldana continued by telling investigators while they were mourning they were not grieving and that it was easier to not go between two homes.

Both Gardner and Saldana are due back in court on Wednesday. A third suspect, Henry Tenon, was due in court today for a procedural hearing. Tenon has pleaded guilty to his role.

Action New Jax is continuing to go through the documents.

