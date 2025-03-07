New documents reveal admitted shooter of Jared Bridegan has expressed doubts over plea deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who admitted to shooting a local father is raising questions about his plea deal with the state. That is according to newly filed documents in the case, which reveal the details of a meeting between Henry Tenon, his attorney, and the state.

That meeting took place the day after Tenon mentioned “false testimony” during a court hearing in January.

According to the documents, the state said it was concerned about whether Tenon had been contacted by anyone in the jail that would lead him to want to withdraw his plea.

Tenon said that he was not satisfied with his negotiated plea deal, according to the court documents, and that he pleaded guilty before discovery, or the exchange of evidence in the case, was completed.

Under the plea deal, Tenon agreed to testify that he was hired to commit the murder of Jared Bridegan.

The documents also said Tenon was second-guessing his decision to cooperate because he now believed his cooperation would not matter.

Dale Carson, a legal expert, said Tenon’s comments are not surprising.

“This is sort of standard behavior for clients who are pleading guilty to very serious crimes,” said Carson. “So this is not unusual for an individual to get cold feet in a circumstance like this.”

Carson said these comments are something attorneys for the other two defendants accused in this murder case are likely to bring up at trial.

According to the documents, at the end of the meeting Tenon said his “sworn” statement was “the truth.”

The court documents also say there were concerns for Tenon’s safety within the Duval County Jail.

Action News Jax recently learned he has been moved to Nassau County.

