New four-story hotel opening in March at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ownership of the St. Johns Town Center announced on Tuesday that a new hotel will give visitors added options to stay in and around the growing area of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center has been described as a four-story hotel featuring 118 sleek, modern guest rooms along with amenities including a lounge, a fresh-air patio and outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and flexible meeting space.

AC Hotel by Marriot Modern amenities such as the AC Lounge will highlight the form and function design of AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center. (AC Hotel by Marriott)

AC Hotel is a brand that “strikes the perfect balance of form and function,” a statement issued by Simon, the real estate investment trust associated with St. Johns Town Center said.

The hotel is expected to open in March of 2024, just in time for the PLAYERS Championship which will be held on Mar. 12-17.

With a pool AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center will include 118 modern guest rooms, a lounge, fresh-air patio and outdoor pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. (AC Hotel by Marriott)

“This hotel opening marks another exciting chapter in Marriott International’s relationship with both Simon and OTO Development,” Noah Silverman, Marriott International’s Global Development Officer, U.S. & Canada said in a statement. “With an excellent location in St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville’s premier shopping destination, I’m confident this AC Hotel will serve as a fantastic destination for both locals and visitors alike.”

