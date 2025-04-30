New hiring company for St. Johns County substitute teachers causing pay concerns

St. Johns, Fla. — Some substitute teachers working in St. Johns County say they’re wanting to leave the school district after worries over possible pay cuts.

At the start of the month, the school district decided to work with Kelly Services to hire substitute teachers. The same company is being used right now to hire subs in Clay County and has also been used in the past to recruit teachers in Duval County.

In posts made online, some substitute teachers say Kelly Services told them in a meeting this week that it would be making the decision to cut the extra $20 in pay the school district gives substitute teachers on Mondays and Fridays.

But the contract between Kelly Services and the school district also points to possible pay reductions for some substitute teachers. Right now, the St. Johns County school district says it pays subs $15 an hour and $20 an hour if they’re long-term. Kelly Services says it will only be paying substitutes $15 an hour, even if they’re long-term, and $18 an hour if they’re retired.

Connie Frostenson is one of those retired substitute teachers who has given 28 years to working with the school district. She’s worried the company’s hiring of substitute teachers will push some away, rather than encourage them to work in St. Johns County.

“I think this is going to be a deterrent,” Frostenson said, “I hope I’m wrong, but I think teachers are going to say it’s time to throw in the towel.”

Kelly Services, in its contract, says it will bill the district between $19 - $23 for every hour the substitute teachers work. Action News Jax is working to learn exactly how much this could cost the district.

Action News Jax has reached out to Kelly Services asking to confirm whether it will be cutting the $20 of extra pay for those who substitute teach on Mondays and Fridays, but we’re still waiting to hear back. The company’s contract with the district is set to last through June 2029.

The school district released this statement on the issue:

With the support of our Board, we are confident that this partnership Kelly Education will significantly improve overall substitute fill rates across our schools. We anticipate this collaboration will be particularly beneficial in addressing chronically low fill rates in specific schools and subject areas, ensuring greater stability and support for our students and staff. Furthermore, we will continue to analyze and review the data to ensure the partnership’s effectiveness. Kelly Education’s ability to offer additional benefits and resources, including professional learning opportunities for our guest teachers, will be an asset in attracting and retaining quality guest teachers.

