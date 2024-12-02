New interstate project planned

Jacksonville, Fla. — Big changes could be coming to I-95.

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding public meetings to discuss changes to the interstate from I-10 to Beaver Street.

Its goal is to improve safety and capacity. The project is currently in the design phase.

If you want to see the plans, there are two ways to do it.

On Monday, a virtual hearing will held at 5:30 p.m. You can click here to join.

On Tuesday, you’re invited to an in-person meeting at the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office Training Center, located at 2198 Edison Avenue. That meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a formal presentation and public comment period.

